Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons once again had their backs against the wall hosting the Kokomo Bobkats Sunday down 1-0 in the series, and once again the Pats handled business in a must-win scenario.

These two traded buckets in the first quarter, with Albany taking a slight 22-20 lead into the second quarter. The Patroons started to build on a lead from there, taking a 52-37 lead into the half.

The lead only ballooned from there, with the Pats taking a 80-59 lead into the fourth before holding on for a 106-89 game two win. Mike Williams led the way for the Patroons with 24 points and five assists.

“I thought we deserved to win today because of our energy, our effort, and our enthusiasm,” head coach Will Brown said. “We played the right way today. Wasn’t pretty in the last two or three minutes of the game but I think our crowd deserves a round of applause or a pat on the back or you know they were awesome.”

“It’s always easy to play at home in front of the fans, our home crowd,” Williams said. “We got to play like that everywhere, no matter where we at so hopefully we can close out tomorrow.”

The Patroons host Kokomo for a decisive game three Monday night at 7 p.m. The winner of Monday’s game will get the Shreveport Mavericks in the finals.