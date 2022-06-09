Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Basketball League (TBL) has announced Patroons Head Coach Will Brown will be the 2022 season recipient of the league’s “Coach of the Year” Award. TBL President David Magley will present the award to Coach Brown at the Armory tomorrow night before the 7pm division series playoff game 2 against the Atlantic City Gambits.

David Magley says, “Congratulations to Coach Will Brown for winning TBL Coach of the Year. Coach Brown led his team all season with the best winning record league wide. He came to us with a wealth of knowledge from the Division 1 college level and was able to translate success into the pro ranks. Congrats Coach.”

Upon receiving the news, Coach Brown said; “I would like to thank the Magley Family and the league office for naming me the 2022 TBL Coach of the Year. I am honored and thankful that I have the opportunity to share this award with such a talented and committed coaching staff. Our players have been outstanding and a pleasure to coach all season. They have embraced an unselfish mindset centered around team success. They should be celebrated for finishing the regular season with the best overall record of the 44 teams competing in the TBL. Special thanks to CEO Ben Fernandez, President Michael Corts, & Vice President Rocco Ricchiuti for their support and commitment. Thank you to everyone at the Armory including interns and game day staff. All this would not be possible without our great fans, corporate partners and the Albany community for your unwavering support this season. Most importantly, I would like to thank my family for being with me every step of the way.”

Albany Patroons / Coach Brown 2022 regular season key accomplishments:

● Best record across all 44 teams nationwide

✔ 21-3 league record

✔ 22-3 overall record (win against NBL Canada’s London Lightning)

● Coach Brown selected as Head Coach of TBL All-Star team

✔ Led TBL All-Stars to a 111-111 victory over NBL Canada All-Stars

● AJ Mosby selected as TBL All East Conference First Team & to TBL All-Star team

● Assistant Coach Marc Rybczyk selected as Assistant Coach of TBL All-Star team

The Patroons must win tomorrow night at the Armory to force a game 3, which is scheduled for a 7pm tip off Saturday, June 11th at the Armory. The winner of this series advances to the Eastern Conference Finals against either the Huntsville Hurricanes or the Tallahassee Southern Kings. Playoff tickets are on sale daily at the Armory box office between 2pm & 6pm or online at patroonsbasketball.com. Adult general admission tickets $15. Seniors, veterans/military & students are $10 with kids 12 and under $5.