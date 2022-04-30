Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons entered Saturday with a one game lead over the Atlantic City Gambits in the Northeast Division. They looked to widen that lead against the Gambits at home on Saturday night.

The Patroons were able to stave off the Gambits on their way to a 99-83 win. Anthony Moe led the way for the Patroons with 24 points, 17 rebounds, and five blocks. Albany (11-2) now holds a two game lead over Atlantic City (9-4) in the division.

The Patroons will look for win number 12 on the road against the Connecticut Cobras on Sunday.