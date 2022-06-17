Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Patroons struck a pretty good deal to keep their entire Eastern Conference Finals series in Albany.

They just had to make sure they didn’t suffer the same let down they did in game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals when they tipped off against the Huntsville Hurricanes Thursday night.

Will Brown and company were hoping this weekend series at the Armory wouldn’t need a game three, and they made sure of it when they found their groove in the second quarter.

With the Patroons down 31-30, Jared Sam picked up an and one, Anthony Moe threw down a transition dunk, and Davon Dillard put his defender in the spin cycle as they built a slight lead that only ballooned in the third quarter. The Patroons handled business in the game one with a 123-104 win.