Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons were back in town Thursday night when they hosted the Connecticut Cobras and the Pats had no issue taking care of business.

After trading buckets for the first quarter and a half, the Patroons began to pull away thanks to AJ Mosby and Mike Williams. The duo rattled off a combined 24 points, but it was big man Anthony Moe who stole the show.

The Pats big had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds as the Patroons routed the Cobras at home 147-103. Next up for the Patroons is a road game at the Syracuse Stallions Saturday night.