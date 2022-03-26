Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons looked to start the season 7-1 Saturday night at the Armory. The Patroons played host to the Pennsylvania Kings.

The Patroons took a 61-40 lead into the half and didn’t look back. Albany cruised to a 112-90 win, moving to 7-1 on the season.

The Patroons honored the Averill Park girls basketball team at halftime. The Warriors won the Class A state championship last Saturday.