Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons are back home gearing up for game two of The Basketball League Finals in a spot they’re comfortable in: their backs against the wall.

The Patroons dropped game one in Shreveport 123-115, and now need both games at the Armory to once again be crowned TBL champs. Head coach Will Brown knows the Patroons have been perfect at home this season, but once again doesn’t want his guys getting complacent.

“We’ve got to be careful falling into the trap that we’ve got a great crowd, they’ll get us going if we’re not playing well or don’t have great energy,” Brown said. “Well we better come out with great energy tomorrow night because it’s a must win situation.”

“But again I told our guys individually and collectively we don’t need to waver from what we normally do,” Brown said. “We just need to come out and be solid, be consistent, and we’ll be happy with the result.”

Shooting guard Mike Williams is a game time decision for the Pats. Game two tip off is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Armory.