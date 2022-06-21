Albany, NY (NEWS10) — Despite finishing with the best record in The Basketball League, game one of the Patroons’ semifinal series gets underway in Kokomo, Indiana on Thursday against the Bobkats.

It’s the same format the Patroons saw in their second round series against Atlantic City, where the Patroons dropped game one on the road before winning the next two at the Armory. The Patroons remain unbeaten at home this season.

According to head coach and general manager Will Brown, who spent the day away from the team while under the weather, they’re heading to one of the toughest places to play in the league. “They routinely get 2,500 to 3,000 at their home games, ringing those cowbells,” said Brown. “They have a tremendous homecourt advantage. It’s really important that we have that energy and enthusiasm and our communication needs to be on point.”

Game two is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM, while game three, if necessary, would be played Monday at 7:00 PM. Both games would be played at the Armory.