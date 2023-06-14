ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons ran through the Newfoundland Rogues in the Eastern Conference Finals in record-breaking fashion. Now the Pats get the St. Louis Griffins in the Regional Final, just two wins away from the TBL title series.

The best of three series starts Thursday night in Saint Louis, with game two at the Armory on Sunday, and game 3 at the Armory on Monday, if necessary. The Patroons scored a TBL playoff record 134 points in game one against the Rogues, and then broke that record with 135 points in game two.

So what’s working for the Patroons? They say the answer is simple. “We’ve got really good players top to bottom,” said Patroons guard Derrick Rowland Jr. “When you have good players they make plays and honestly we could have scored more than we did. We’re just hot. People are making shots, we’re moving the ball, and we’re getting up and down in transition.”

“Everybody is kind of accepting their role,” said head coach Derrick Rowland. “It’s funny, I preach defense, I don’t know how we’re scoring all these points. Defense is my thing.”

Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM on Thursday.