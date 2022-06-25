Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons are back in town with a hole to dig out of, but this scenario is nothing new for Will Brown’s group.

They just need to draw from an experience only a few weeks old. The Pats dropped the first game on the road in the eastern conference semifinals before winning two straight at home against Atlantic City, and they’ll have to the same exact thing tomorrow and Monday after a series opening loss in Kokomo Thursday.

“You know I did tell our team before the series started that I thought that hey there’s four teams left, the two best teams were Albany and Kokomo,” Brown said. “The problem is only one of those two teams has the opportunity to get to the finals.”

“We can control our energy, our effort, our enthusiasm, our toughness, our communication,” Brown said. “We didn’t control any of that at Kokomo.”

The Patroons and Bobkats tip off game two at The Armory Sunday at 5 p.m.