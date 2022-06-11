ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Patroons faced elimination Friday night in game two of a best-of-three series against the Gambits. With a win, the Patroons would force a decisive game game three at home on Saturday.

The Patroons trailed 54-51 at the halftime break. Albany outscored Atlantic City 35-27 in the third quarter to take an 86-81 lead into the fourth. They were able to hold on, securing a 108-100 win, forcing a decisive game three.

The Patroons will host the Gambits for game three on Saturday at 7:00 PM.