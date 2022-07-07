Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It might sound like a broken record, but the Patroons once again came back to Albany down 1-0 in a TBL playoff series on Wednesday.

The only difference this time was the stakes, as the Pats are battling the Shreveport Mavericks for a TBL title. Albany had to even the series without shooting guard Mike Williams, who was out with ankle and foot injuries.

Everyone else picked up the slack. AJ Mosby hit a floater in the lane for a quick 12-4 lead, forcing a Mavs timeout. PJ Meyers went on his own personal run to bring Shreveport right back in it and tie it at 14 after an and one jumper.

From there, Albany exploded. That was headlined by an unreal play from BJ Glasford, who got the strip at one end, brought it down the other end and crossed over into a tough two with the right hand.

Then he did it again, going baseline with the pretty up and under. He had himself a second quarter as the Pats began to pull away. He came right back down and hit the deep ball too.

The Patroons were in complete control before the half and JC Show came in and put on a show. Back to back triples from him pushed the lead to 20. They led by as many as 21 before the half as the Pats evened the series with a 112-102 win.