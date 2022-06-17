ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons looked to win the Eastern Conference on Friday with a win over the Huntsville Hurricanes.

The Patroons led 36-32 after the first quarter, thanks to 16 first quarter points from AJ Mosby, but the Hurricanes took a 60-58 lead into the half. Huntsville opened it up in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 15, ultimately going up 16 in the fourth quarter.

The Patroons erased the 16 point deficit in the fourth, storming back for a 110-108 win. AJ Mosby tallied 23 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Patroons head coach Will Brown credited the fans for the win. “There’s no other facility in the Capital District that’s as loud and as electric as this when the fans are into it,” said Brown. “Again I give our fans, the fan support, the community support, it’s the reason why we won tonight. We had no energy, don’t ask me why. It was the fans that won us this game because again, their energy was unbelievable and anybody that was here tonight please come back next week.”

The Patroons advance to take on the winner of the Kokomo Bobkats and the Toledo Glass City BC in The Basketball League semifinals.