Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons dropped just their second game of the season to the Lehigh Valley Legends on Sunday. They looked to bounce back at home against the Reading Rebels on Friday.

The Patroons jumped out to a 28-22 lead after the first quarter and rolled from there. Albany rolled 123-100, improving to 8-2 on the season.

Albany will host the Syracuse Stallions Sunday at 2:00 PM.