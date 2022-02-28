Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons will open the 2022 season on their home court at the Washington Avenue Armory this Friday, March 4th. General Manager/Head Coach Will Brown has announced the Patroons roster after the final cuts from training camp were made this past Sunday. The full Patroons schedule and single game tickets for all 13 home games are available online at www.patroonsbasketball.com, and at the Armory box office on game days.

General admission tickets are just $15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors/military, and $5 for kids 12 and under. All Price Chopper/Market 32 locations are offering discounted adult general admission tickets for $11. At any register, Patroons fans will save $4 (with an advantage card) on single game adult general admission tickets. The 2022 Albany Patroons roster is listed below with comments from Coach Brown on each player signed:

1. Trevis Wyche 6’2 point guard, St Peter’s University:

2X All MAAC

2X Team Captain

Scored 1,200+ points in college

Played professionally overseas in Macedonia & Cypress

2021 NBA G League Delaware Blue Coats Training Camp

2021 NBA G League Wisconsin Herd

COACH BROWN: Trevis is a true point guard. He is a fierce competitor who impacts the game on both sides of the ball.



2. AJ Mosby 6’3 combo guard, Alcorn State:

All SWAC

HBCU All American

2X 1st Team All Conference at Chattahoochee Community College

GCAA Freshman of the Year

Played professionally overseas in the Republic of Georgia

Played for the North Arizona Sun Kings & Erie Bay Hawks of the NBA G League

COACH BROWN: AJ is a talented combo guard who is a big-time shooter. He can run a team as well as put points on the board in a hurry.



3. Jared Sam 6’10 PF/C, Southern University:

All SWAC

HBCU All American

Scored 1,400+ points in college

Played in the NBA G League for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Played professionally in Vietnam.

COACH BROWN: Jared is big and skilled. He does a great job rebounding in and out of his area.

4. Mike Williams 6’3 combo guard, Rutgers University:

1,000+ point scorer at Rutgers in the Big 10

2X Team captain at Rutgers

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree

Has played professionally in England and Jordan

COACH BROWN: Mike is a competitor who brings tremendous toughness to our team. He can score in bunches on the offensive end as well as shut down high level scorers on the defensive end.



5. Isaiah Jackson 6’7 combo forward, Providence College:

3 year starter in the Big East

1,000 + point scorer in college

During his career at Providence he was named the recipient of the teams “John Zannini Coaches Award”, “Unsung Hero Award” and the “Sixth Man Award”.

Played professionally in France

COACH BROWN: Isaiah is a talented and versatile player. He will be a match-up problem for our opponents.



6. Ja’Quan Newton, 6’3 combo guard, University of Miami, FL:

1,000+ point scorer in college

10th All Time in assists at Miami

Played in the NBA G League for the Greensboro Swarm

Played professionally in Poland

COACH BROWN: Ja’Quan is a dynamic playmaker who is wired to score in a variety of ways. He puts a lot of pressure on the defense.



7. Devon Andrews 6’6 wing, Florida International University (FIU):

All Conference USA at FIU

Played 2 years at Pratt CC in Kansas and was named Jayhawk Conference Newcomer of the Year, 1st Team All Jayhawk Conference and 1st Team All Region

COACH BROWN: Devon is a talented wing with great positional size, length, and athleticism. He scores in bunches.



8. JC Show 6’3 guard, Binghamton University:

Scored 1,200+ points in college

Played in the NBA G League with the Salt Lake City Stars

Received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Binghamton

COACH BROWN: JC is a high level shooter with deep range. He has a very high level basketball IQ.



9. Victor Nickerson 6’8 combo forward, Valparaiso University:

Played at Valparaiso and Charlotte in college

Played in the NBA G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Played professionally in the Republic of Georgia, Spain and Hong Kong

COACH BROWN: Victor is a talented and versatile combo forward. He has a good solid skillset, and he brings experience, size and length to our team.



10. BJ Glasford 6’5 forward, Stetson University:

Played professionally in the Republic of Georgia and in Nicaragua

Played in the Nicaraguan LBS All Star Game in 2020 & 2021

COACH BROWN: BJ is a guy who can play multiple positions for us. I like his versatility and his ability to get the ball into the paint and finish.



11. Eric Hamilton 6’9 PF/C, University of Pittsburgh:

Started his career at Wichita St and finished at Pitt

Played professionally in England

COACH BROWN: Eric is a big, strong frontcourt player who moves really well. He has the capability of being a high-level rebounder and finisher around the basket.



12. Kerwin Smith 6’10 PF/C, Grand Canyon University:

Played professionally in Spain

Has a Master’s Degree from Oral Roberts University

COACH BROWN: Kerwin is a long and active big who has the ability to rebound at a high level and finish above the rim offensively.



COACH BROWN ON THE ROSTER: We had a productive training camp. The roster has a good combination of experience and youthfulness to it. We still have a lot of work to do as we prepare for our season opener on Friday night. We are excited about the upcoming season and confident that basketball fans in the Capital District will enjoy watching this team play.