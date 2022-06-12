ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons hosted the Atlantic City Gambits for a decisive game three in their second round series on Saturday. Winner would advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the loser would go home.

The Patroons battled the Gambits through a tough first half, leading 49-47 at the break. Albany pulled away in the second half, securing a 109-83 win to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Davon Dillard led the Patroons with 20 points.

The Patroons will host the Huntsville Hurricanes for all three games, if necessary, of the Eastern Conference Finals, starting on Thursday. The Patroons are now 14-0 on their home floor.