Patroon Conference boys mirror girls as Maple Hill, Greenville advance in conference semifinals

Craryville, N.Y. — Just like the Greenville and Maple Hill girls soccer teams will match up for the Patroon Conference championship Thursday, the boys will follow in their footsteps Friday.

#2 Maple Hill got an early goal from Ben Marra to take a 1-0 lead over #3 Coxsackie-Athens in the early matchup, and the Wildcats held strong, keeping the slim lead for 76 more minutes to move on to the conference final.

In the later game #1 Greenville fired away through the fog all night at #4 Cairo-Durham freshman keeper Colin MacGiffert, but it took a penalty kick from James Mitchell to finally break through in the second half and take a 1-0 lead. Ben Reinhard added another to seal a 2-0 win and send Greenville to the championship to face Maple Hill.

The boys conference championship is slated for Friday at Taconic Hills High School at 5 p.m.

