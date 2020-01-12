Patriots star Edelman arrested for vandalism in California

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati. Edelman was arrested Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone’s car. Police say Edelman caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday in Beverly Hills. The 33-year-old receiver was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court in April. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn’t known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s 20-17 victory last season against the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s 20-13 wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.