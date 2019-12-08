No. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — Ohio State’s bid for a national championship will go through the desert.
The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes will face No. Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28.
Let’s see how each team fared during championship weekend:
No. 1 Ohio State
The Buckeyes survived their first big scare of the season, coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit. OSU is in, it’s just a matter of ranking.
No. 2 LSU
The Louisiana State University Tigers won the SEC Championship and made a playoff appearance a certainty with a blowout 37-10 win over Georgia.
No. 3 Clemson
Clemson made short work of No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship game, winning 62-17.
No. 4 Georgia
The Bulldogs were defeated in the SEC title game by LSU Saturday in a big way.
No. 5 Utah
The Utes fell to the Oregon Ducks 37-15 Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
No. 6 Oklahoma
The Sooners defeated No. 7 Baylor in overtime 30-23 and took home the Big 12 title. Saturday’s win gives Oklahoma a good shot of making the playoff.
No. 7 Baylor
The Baylor Bears lost to Oklahoma in overtime, dashing their playoff hopes.
Tune in right here around 12:15 EST to livestream The Gridiron Nation: Path to the Playoff with Jerod Smalley.