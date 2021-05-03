Pascale earns fifth weekly award

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. -- Several members of a group called "Love Has Won" are facing charges after their leader was found mummified in Christmas lights at a home in Saguache County, Colorado on Wednesday.

According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, seven members of the "Love Has Won" cult have been charged with abuse of a corpse and child abuse. They were all arrested on Wednesday, April 28. The members who were arrested: