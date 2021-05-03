Pascale earns fifth weekly award

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. – University at Albany freshman Katie Pascale has earned 2021’s final America East Rookie of the Week award, the conference announced Monday.  She was named alongside Offensive Player Taryn Ohlmiller from Stony Brook and Defensive Player Sophie McLaughlin from Vermont.
 
Pascale, a midfielder from Baldwinsville, N.Y., scored three goals and recorded three assists in the Great Danes’ regular-season finale at Binghamton over the weekend, securing the team’s second seed in the upcoming America East Tournament.  Pascale finished the regular season leading the Great Danes in with 26 assists and 60 total points while ranking second with 34 goals.  Including Monday’s award, Pascale was named Rookie of the Week five times this season.
 
UAlbany will visit Stony Brook for the 2021 America East Tournament and will meet three-seed Vermont in the semifinal round on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

