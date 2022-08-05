ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — With last year’s starter Jeff Undercuffler transferring to Akron, UAlbany has an open quarterback competition. Emphasis on open.

Four signal callers are in the mix to win the starting job: freshman Tyler Szalkowski, sophomore transfer Reese Poffenbarger, graduate transfer Matt Valecce, and sophomore Joey Carino. Poffenbarger transferred from Old Dominon, while Valecce is coming from Colorado State after starting his career at Boston College. Carino appeared in all 11 games for the Danes last season.

The four will be split into pairs, alternating which pair gets reps with the ones and twos on and off for the first 10 days of practice. Head coach Greg Gattuso is taking an even and fair approach for a deadlocked quarterback battle. “Part of it will be an analytical approach,” said Gattuso. “We’ll be looking at the pass completion, touchdowns, turnovers, that stuff, and part of it’s how they manage a huddle and how they lead. There’s a lot going on. I think all four of them could win the job. I’ve never been around that, where I literally have no idea who’s gonna win this job.”

UAlbany begins the season with quite the test. They’ll start things off on September 3rd in Waco, Texas against the defending Big-12 champions: the Baylor Bears.