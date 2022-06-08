Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Dutchmen dropped their first game of the season Tuesday night at Keenholts Park by a final score of 7-1 to the Oneonta Outlaws.

Albany’s offense was able to muster just three hits, which included a Tyler Young (Lehigh) triple to lead off in the home half of the first inning.

The Outlaws picked up two runs in the second inning, which was enough for Joel Hayner (Herkimer) to get the win, as he went 7 shutout innings with 8 strikeouts.

Oneonta saw each of the top four hitters in their lineup pick up an RBI on the day. Leadoff hitter Mario Disso (Pitt-Johnstown) and three hole hitter Jelani Hamer (Saint Rose) each had a two-hit day that included a double apiece.

Albany heads to Adirondack tomorrow for a 6:20 first pitch, and the Dutchmen will return home to Keenholts Park on Saturday at 5:00 for a doubleheader against the Watertown Rapids.