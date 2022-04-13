Valatie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ichabod Crane Riders continued their dominant start to the season on Tuesday when Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk visited for a Colonial Council matchup.

RCS batters couldn’t touch Morgan Ormerod all afternoon, as the righty pitched a no hitter from the circle. The Riders had no issue rounding the bases either, as Makayla Walsh’s double to the wall in the third inning to drive in two runs helped put it out of reach.

Ichabod Crane rolled to a 27-0 win over Ravena, as the Riders have now outscored opponents 74-2 through their first four games of the season. Ichabod hosts Academy of the Holy Names Wednesday at 4:30 while RCS visits Cohoes.