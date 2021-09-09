Where to watch: Syracuse home opener vs. Rutgers

Orange Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange plays host to former Big East Rivals the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday in their ‘Dome opener.’ Both teams are looking for 2-0 starts to the season, but for Syracuse, it would be their first such start since their 10-3 season in 2018. 

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network. 

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com or NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19