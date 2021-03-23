WATCH: SU women’s post-game press conference

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WSYR-TV) — For the third time in the last five years, the Connecticut Huskies have ended Syracuse’s run in the NCAA Tournament.  UConn, the top-ranked team in the country, defeated Syracuse in the Second Round 83-47 on Tuesday night.

Kamilla Cardoso kept the Orange close in the first quarter, scoring 8 of Syracuse’s first 10 points.  Connecticut closed the 2nd quarter on a 20-7, taking a 41-26 lead into halftime. The second half was all UConn.  The Huskies outscored Syracuse 42-18 in the second half.

Tiana Mangakahia wraps up her storied career at Syracuse with seven points and three assists.
Connecticut was led by Paige Bueckers, who poured in a game-high 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Syracuse concludes the season at 15-9.

The post-game press conference will begin shortly. Click the player above to watch.

