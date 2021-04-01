Tickets available for two upcoming SU lacrosse games

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University announced on Thursday that a limited number of fans would be eligible to attend two SU lacrosse games. The first is on April 10 when the women’s lacrosse team takes on Virginia, and the other is on April 17 when the men’s lacrosse team takes on North Carolina.

Presale tickets will be on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last beginning on April 5 at 12 p.m. at cuse.com/tickets.

In order to attend the game, non-student fans must purchase a ticket in advance through their MyCuse Account (there will be no day of game sales). In addition, as per NYS guidelines, proof of vaccination OR pre-entry COVID testing is a requirement for non-student fans to attend any event in the Syracuse Stadium. Non-students fans have two options to satisfy the pre-entry testing requirement:

  1. Fans may obtain a PCR-type COVID test that is dated within 72 hours of the day of the event, and present their negative PCR test result upon entry to the Stadium; or,
  2. Fans may obtain an Antigen-type COVID test that is dated within six hours of the start of the event, and present their negative Antigen test result upon entry to the Stadium.

Fans who have received the full course of the COVID vaccine should bring proof of vaccination to present upon entering the Stadium. Be advised that there is no onsite COVID testing available to the public at the Syracuse University Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire