Syracuse’s Robert Braswell and John Bol Ajak enter transfer portal

Posted: / Updated:

Jan 6, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Robert Braswell (20) reacts to his made three-point basket in front of Pittsburgh Panthers guard Au’diese Toney (5) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has confirmed that Syracuse University redshirt sophomore forward Robert Braswell and redshirt freshman center John Bol Ajak have entered their names in the transfer portal.

“Players are going to leave. That is just the way it is. There’s going to be adjustments,” said Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after SU’s loss to Houston in the NCAA Tournament.

Braswell appeared in 24 games this season. The forward had a career-high 12 points against Pittsburgh early in the season. He became a key player off the bench in the postseason averaging seven points a game.

Bol Ajak only played in 10 games for the Orange, tallying just two points and four rebounds.

