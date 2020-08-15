Syracuse University releases test results for their student-athletes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time since student-athletes returned to campus in June, Syracuse University has released their test results.

Friday evening, SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack released a statement saying that the University has administered more than 1,200 tests to their student-athletes. Only five of those tests were positive, all of which came within the first week of workouts.

Over the last four weeks, not a single student-athlete at Syracuse has tested positive.

Wildhack went on to say in the release, that the football team will be tested once a week during the preseason. Once the season starts, the testing will be administered three times a week.

Here is the full statement from Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack: