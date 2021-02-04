Syracuse men’s lacrosse schedule released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Three first-time opponents, nine home dates and a six-game gauntlet of league play in the nation’s best lacrosse conference highlight the 2021 Syracuse men’s lacrosse schedule.

It’s a new look schedule, with the COVID-19 Pandemic shifting Syracuse’s scheduling, but the Orange have a full 12-game regular season slate lined up, split between six ACC games and six non-conference contests.

For this season only, there will be no ACC Tournament. Instead, each league team will play a home-and-home series with two ACC teams in addition to the typical model of playing each team once. Syracuse will face both Virginia and Notre Dame twice this year.

Action gets underway with a Dome constant though, as Syracuse welcomes Army on February 21 for the season opener. It’ll be the 69th all-time meeting in a series that has been decided by two or less goals in five-straight matchups.

Syracuse will then host Virginia on February 27. The ‘Cuse vs. Cavaliers matchup has produced nothing but thrillers. The series is tied at 18-18, with each team having scored a dead even 466 goals against one another. The Orange will hit the road to UVA on April 24 for the second installment of the series of 2021.

Both the first two games will air on ACC Network. Television information for games in March, April and May will be announced at a later date, thus game times may change.

Next on the slate will be three-straight games against new additions to the schedule: Syracuse will host Vermont on March 6 and Stony Brook on March 12, in what will be Syracuse’s first matchup against both programs. The five-game home stretch to open the season concludes on March 20, when the Orange host Hofstra. A traditional preseason scrimmage opponent, ‘Cuse hasn’t faced Hofstra in a regular season contest since 2003.

Syracuse’s first road date is a highly anticipated one, with the top-two ranked teams in the USILA Poll set to face off on either March 25 or March 27 in Durham, when Syracuse travels to Duke. The Blue Devils bolstered its strong roster with a host of talented transfers this offseason.

Notre Dame will play its first game of the season against the Orange in the Dome on April 3. Syracuse will travel to Arlotta Stadium for the second matchup between the two schools on May 1. It’s not the first time the two teams have met twice in a season. Syracuse faced the Fighting Irish in the 2013 BIG EAST Tournament and 2014 ACC Tournament previously following regular season matchups.

Albany will visit the Dome on April 8, with a 7 p.m. Friday night faceoff scheduled. Syracuse’s second homestand of the season will conclude on April 17, when North Carolina visits ‘Cuse.

Following the back-to-back road games against Virginia and Notre Dame, Syracuse will finish the regular season on Saturday, May 8 against Utah.