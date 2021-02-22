Syracuse men’s basketball gets blown out by Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WSYR-TV)-

It was a crucial game for Syracuse to try and build its tournament resume but the Orange couldn’t get it done Monday night. SU fell to Duke 85-71 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke went on an 18-2 run late in the first half. The Blue Devils made eight of its first 12 3-pointers to extend its lead, 36-14.

DJ Steward let the way for Duke. Steward scored a team-high 21 points and seven assists. Mark Williams was 9-of-11 from the field for a career-high 18 points and eleven rebounds. His first double-double of his college career.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 21 points. Kadary Richmond added 15 points. He finished one point shy of matching his career high 16-point performance against Niagara.

Syracuse drops to 13-7 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. The Orange will travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday and then finish the regular season at home against North Carolina.