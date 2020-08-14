Syracuse football players once again sit out of practice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the third time since camp began, the Syracuse football team did not practice as scheduled. SU was set to practice on Thursday, August 13th, but the athletic department confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that the team did not practice as scheduled.

The last time, SU did not practice was because players had concerns over the other teams in the conference and their testing procedures. That led Director of Athletics John Wildhack to announce an increase in testing during the regular season and asked the ACC do the same.

ACC Presidents and Chancellors were expected to have a meeting today, but have not changed course on playing this fall according to reports.

Coach Dino Babers said Syracuse is currently testing every other week prior to increasing protocols when the season begins the week of September 7th.

Syracuse is set to travel to North Carolina on September 12th to open the season.