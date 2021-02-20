Syracuse erases 20-point deficit to beat Notre Dame

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Feb 20, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) tries to move past Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Trey Wertz (2) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange erased a 20-point deficit to beat Notre Dame at the Carrier Dome Saturday 75-67. This ties the largest comeback by any ACC team this season.

The Orange outscored the Irish 24-5 over an eight-minute stretch to get within one. Syracuse took it’s first lead of the game when Buddy Boeheim knocked down his fifth 3-pointer with only 7:36 to play to put Syracuse on top 62-60. SU never let up and kept a lead the remainder of the game.

Orange junior guard Buddy Boeheim led the way for the Orange with a career-high 29 points. Marek Dolezaj joined Buddy in double-figures. He chipped in 18 points and six rebounds.

With this win, Syracuse improves to 13-6 overall (7-5 in the ACC).

Syracuse has now won six of its last eight games. Next up for the Orange is a trip to Duke on Monday. Tip-time scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report