Syracuse erases 10-point deficit, beats NC State 76-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Syracuse and NC State clashed on the hardwood Sunday night at the Carrier Dome. The Orange erased a 10-point deficit to beat NC State 76-73.
NC State pulled away late in the first half. Jericole Hellems took complete control of the offense. The junior forward tallied a career-high 24 points along with 10 rebounds. Manny Bates and Braxton Beverly also chipped in for the Pack.
The Orange opened the second half on a 14-6 run cutting into NC States lead.
Junior forward Alan Griffin led SU with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and a career-best four steals. Buddy Boeheim added 17 points.
This is Syracuse’s first home win against their conference foe since the 2015-2016 season.
SU improves to 10-5 overall and (4-4 in the ACC).
Syracuse returns to the Carrier Dome to face #25/23 Louisville on Wednesday, February 3. Tip-time scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.