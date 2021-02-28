Syracuse draws the No. 5 seed for the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team clinched the No. 5 seed in next week’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Orange are set to face the winner of the No. 12/13 matchup between Pitt and Boston College (Weds., 2 p.m.) on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The first, second and third round games will be televised on regional sports networks (YES Network locally) and the semifinal and championship games will be carried by ACC Network and ESPN2, respectfully.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face No. 4 seed Florida State at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

‘Cuse (12-7, 9-7 ACC) swept the Panthers and Eagles in the regular season going 4-0 in the two series.