Syracuse beats Pitt on the road

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team (11-4, 8-4 ACC) beat Pitt (4-7, 2-6 ACC) on the road at the Petersen Events Center extending it’s winning streak over the Panters to 20 games.

SU jumped out to a five point lead and then its offense got stagnant and Pitt took advantage. The Panthers led by as much as 15 points in the first half but Syracuse crawled its way back. SU scored 49 points in the second half.

Kiara Lewis and Kamilla Cardoso each scored 22 points to help lead the way for the Orange. SU had 18 assists on 21 made field goals. Emily Engstler chipped in 13 points. The Orange was held without a made field goal for the final three minutes of the game but Syracuse was able to hold on.

Syracuse will travel to Florida State on Thursday.