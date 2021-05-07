SU Men’s Lacrosse star, Chase Scanlan, arrested suspended from all athletic participation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University star lacrosse player Chase Scanlan was arrested Friday by the Syracuse Police Department in the parking lot of Manley Fieldhouse, in connection with an investigation into a domestic dispute in April.

Scanlan was booked and charged with criminal mischief and harassment charges, according to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

Syracuse University commented on the arrest saying:

“We were notified today that Chase Scanlan has been arrested by the Syracuse Police Department. The Department of Athletics immediately convened the Athletics Privileges Committee to evaluate and determine appropriate action. As a result, Chase Scanlan has been suspended from all athletic participation. Per federal privacy laws, and to ensure a fair process, we cannot comment on active investigations or specific cases.” Syracuse University

Scanlan, who leads the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program in goals, was suspended last month after an off-field incident. Syracuse Police and SU’s Department of Public Safety have since been investigating a domestic incident.

“Hopefully today’s arrest will put to rest the rumors that have been running rampant about this incident for the last couple of weeks and send a message that we take all incidents of domestic violence seriously, no matter where they are committed or by whom they are committed,” wrote Fitzpatrick in a press release Friday. “This investigation is ongoing.”

The DA had previously said a victim was interviewed as part of the investigation.

Head Coach John Desko reinstated Scanlan on April 26 but has refused to answer questions about the situation since Scanlan’s reinstatement.

Chase Scanlan is currently in jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center, but will likely be released after his arraignment in Syracuse City Court Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the courthouse says Scanlan is listed on the evening court schedule.

Stick with NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com for further updates.