SU football plans to play 8 teams from states on New York Travel Advisory; State Health Department has yet to sign off on the schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team and the Atlantic Coast Conference are still working out details and dates for their 11 game schedule.

Of the ten known opponents, eight of them come from states on the New York Travel Advisory List.

Anyone, except essential workers and those spending less than 24 hours in those states, must quarantine for 14 days when entering New York State.

The State Department of Health tells NewsChannel 9 Monday evening, “Syracuse University has not yet reached out to the Department of Health for an exemption.”

Last week, the ACC adjusted its fall sports schedules, with many other conferences canceling fall sports.

The conference announced football teams would play an 11-game schedule of 10 conference opponents and one non-conference game played at the ACC school’s venue.

Dates are not set yet, but SU football will be hosting three teams from the state of North Carolina; Duke, NC State and Wake Forest, as well as one from Atlanta, Georgia, the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech. Both North Carolina and Georgia are currently on the New York Travel Advisory List.

The Orange will also travel to the states of South Carolina, to play Clemson, Kentucky to play Louisville, Indiana to play Notre Dame and North Carolina to play the Tarheels of UNC. Those four states are on the New York Travel Advisory List.

Here’s what Governor Cuomo told NewsChannel 9 Saturday about the idea of SU Football playing eight games against teams from states requiring a 14 day quarantine.

Governor Cuomo, “I would be curious, and they should talk to the Department of Health about what is their plan to do it. You would have to do it with health protocols, the health protocols are going to again revolve around testing. I’m sure they’re going to be in a position where they can say they can’t quarantine, they can’t keep their schedule and do quarantine, well then you are going to have to test. And you have to have the tests available, and they have to be turned around in a workable period of time. And if they can do that, and they can do it safely, great, and they should be able to do it safely, but again the devil is in the details. And government and bureaucracies are not good at details, so exactly how will you do it.”

Syracuse Athletics responded with a statement that reads: “As we continue preparations to compete this fall we will have conversations with the appropriate local and state officials well in advance of starting our competitive seasons.”

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the ACC for comment and the State Department of Health, but has not heard back from either one.