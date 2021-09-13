SU football head coach Dino Babers holds his weekly press conference

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Like last year, schools in New York will be required to report cases to the New York State Department of Health (DOH) as many are returning to full in-person instruction. The DOH does not require school districts to communicate positive COVID cases to their respective communities.

With only one week into the school year, North Country educators are already confirming student cases, and some schools in the region are enacting their own protocols to report cases to the community. This includes weekly press releases or on a case-by-case basis.