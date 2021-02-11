Slow start dooms Syracuse women in loss at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –

The SU women’s basketball team started the game 1-12 from three-point range and never could recover, falling on the road at Florida State 67-52.

Syracuse took an early 9-2 lead, but the Orange would go nearly ten minutes without scoring a field goal. FSU built a 32-18 lead at the break.

SU would trim an 18 point second half deficit to seven points early in the 4th, but the Seminoles pulled away for the 15 point win over the Orange.

Syracuse freshman Kamilla Cardoso was one of three Orange players in double figures, leading the way with 14 points and seven rebounds. Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis added 13 points and 12 points respectively.

The loss drops Syracuse to 11-5 overall (8-5 in the ACC).

Syracuse will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon at the Dome against #2 Louisville. Tip time is at 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on ESPN2.