Jimmy Boeheim returning home to play for dad at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Jimmy Boeheim dreamed one day of putting on a Syracuse uniform. Today, that dream became a reality, as Jimmy announced that he would be transferring to Syracuse to play of his dad next season.

Jimmy played three seasons at Cornell. He missed his senior season this past year after the Ivy League cancelled its season due to the pandemic. Jimmy is set to graduate from Cornell this May.

As a junior, Jimmy was fifth in the Ivy League in scoring and 10th in rebounding. He averaged nearly 17 points and six rebounds per game for the Big Red. On November 20, 2019 Jimmy scored 25 points in a loss at Syracuse.

Jimmy has one year of eligibility remaining.

