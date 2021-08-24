Camp coming to a close for Syracuse football

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Orange kicked off another week of preseason camp. SU held its 16th practice Tuesday morning.

The team remains without top defensive tackle McKinley William and offensive lineman Dakota Davis. Both watched from the sideline today.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers expressed that there is no clear cut starter at the quarterback position. Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader are both good enough to play. Babers also said that Shrader deserves to be on the field. He makes great plays with his arms and his legs.

Syracuse opens the season two weeks from Saturday, on September 4th at Ohio.

