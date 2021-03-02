Buddy Boeheim turns in lights out shooting performance in Syracuse win over UNC

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange reacts following a play during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, NY (WNCN) — Buddy Boeheim took a ton of shots and made a good amount of them, especially from three in Syracuse’s 72-70 win over North Carolina on Monday night. The coach’s son Boeheim scored 26 points on 9-of-20 from the field. He also would knock down six three-pointers, triple the amount the Tar Heels made (2-of-16) the entire night.

North Carolina’s own sharpshooter Kerwin Walton went cold after scoring in double figures in three of UNC’s last five contests. He only had 2 points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field, including an 0-for-7 performance from three. North Carolina made attempt after attempt to cut Syracuse’s lead in the second half, bringing it as close as two points with 18 seconds left in the game.

The lone bright spot for the Tar Heels was forward Armando Bacot. The junior turned in a monster double-double for the team, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, with eight coming on the offensive end. The remaining starters for the Heels combined to shoot 10-of-35 from the field.

After jumping out to an early 11-2 lead, an 8-1 run by the Orange was all they needed to wake up and get going. The Orange rallied to take a 34-28 lead going into the half. The Orange kept the Tar Heels at bay, running its lead up to 14 with just over five minutes remaining, which would be enough to win.

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier, too, had a good game, scoring 18 points on the night. The loss moves UNC to 15-9 (9-6 in ACC play) on the season ahead of a matchup with Duke to end its regular season on March 6.