SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — While they weren’t picked in the draft on Thursday night, Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider are still getting a shot in the NBA. The former Orangemen each signed a two-way deal with the NBA.

Boeheim signed with the Detroit Pistons and Swider signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two-way contract means that their salary depends on if they play in the NBA or stay down in the G League.

The moves make sense for both sportsmen. Boeheim joined a franchise that was led by a couple of familiar faces, like Troy Weaver and Rob Murphy and Swider worked out for the Lakers multiple times, tweeted Sports Director Steve Infanti from NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse.

Both players will participate in the 10-day NBA Summer League beginning on July 7.