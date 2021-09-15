BREAKING: SU football coach Dino Babers awaiting COVID-19 test results after close contact

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers is awaiting test results after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a statement sent to NewsChannel 9, the university said: 

“Coach Dino Babers was informed last night that someone with whom he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Babers is following all University protocols and CDC public health guidance, including undergoing an immediate PCR test first thing this morning. Coach has not experienced any symptoms and will continue wearing a mask and following all public health guidelines pending the outcome of his COVID test.” 

The Orange is set to host Albany Saturday at noon. 

Stick with NewsChannel 9 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19