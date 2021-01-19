Big 4th quarter propels SU Women past North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Number 23 Syracuse women clashed with North Carolina on the hardwood in a Tuesday matinee at the Carrier Dome.

SU dominated in the fourth quarter to beat the Tarheels 88-76. The series is now split between the two programs. UNC beat Syracuse earlier this season 92-68.

It was a back and forth battle all the way until the fourth quarter. The Orange started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run. Tiana Mangakahia scored 24 of SU’s 27 fourth-quarter points. She finished the day with 19 points and 13 assists.

SU’s Kiara Lewis led the Orange with a game-high 23 points and 2 assists.

Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso had a career-high 16 rebounds and 10 points.

The 23rd ranked Syracuse women improve to 7-1 (4-1 in the ACC).

SU returns to action against top-ranked Louisville Thursday night. Tip-time is scheduled for 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

