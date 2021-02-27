Back-to-Back Top-Five Wins for the Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Syracuse Athletics) –

The No. 2/2 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team posted its second consecutive victory against a top-ranked opponent with a 16-6 win against No. 5/5 Stony Brook on Saturday, Feb. 27. The Orange never trailed and used a 9-1 scoring run during the final 11 minutes of the first half to put the game out of reach.

“It was another great team win today,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “We had people step on offense and our draw team, led by Kate Mashewske, did a great job of getting us the ball.”

Junior Megan Carney paced the Orange offense, tying her career high with five goals. Senior Sam Swart also tied her career high with four goals, while junior Sierra Cockerille scored four goals for the first time in her career. Freshman Emma Ward had a team-high three assists.

After Stony Brook (2-2) cut the lead to 3-2, Mashewske won the draw, the first of six straight for the Orange, all with Mashewske in the circle. Syracuse (2-0) took advantage of the possessions, scoring six consecutive goals. Cockerille started the offensive outburst that featured back-to-back goals by Swart. Graduate student Morgan Alexander capped the scoring run with her first goal of the year.

Siobhan Rafferty scored the Seawolves’ first goal at the 6:46 mark, but Carney scored the final three goals of the half to give the Orange a 12-3 advantage at intermission.

Goals by Swart and Cockerille to start the second half gave Syracuse its largest lead of the day at 14-3 with 19:37 on the clock. Stony Brook netted back-to-back goals to get back within nine, but junior Meaghan Tyrrell converted on a free-position attempt for the 16-6 final.

While the offense was clicking, the defense put in another stellar performance. The Seawolves entered the game ranked second in the nation in shooting percentage. Syracuse limited Stony Brook to six goals on 19 shots (.316). The Orange defense held US Lacrosse Magazine Preseason Player of the Year Ally Kennedy to no points.

Goalkeeper Asa Goldstock recorded 11 saves in the win. She also had two ground balls and a caused turnover. Junior Sarah Cooper had four ground balls and three caused turnovers, while graduate student Ella Simkins recorded a career-best six draw controls.

With the victory, the Orange avenged their only loss of 2020 when they posted a 7-1 record. In addition, the victory was the 199th win for Gait since he took over the helm of the program in August 2007.

Syracuse opens ACC play on Saturday, March 6 at Duke at 12 p.m.