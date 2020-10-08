Open season for Shenendehowa in season-opening win over Columbia

Clifton Park, N.Y. — Sectional runner-ups Shenendehowa kicked off their field hockey season with a celebration of their seniors Wednesday night, and they followed that with an impressive win.

The Plainsmen wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard, as senior forward Rachel Sterle scored for Shen with just three and a half minutes off the clock in the opening quarter. From there they began to pour it on.

Senior midfielder Sydney Reinisch added a goal in the first quarter and another in the second half while juniors Kelly Westervelt and Hannah Merritt added three more goals as Shen cruised to a 6-0 season-opening win.

Shen now heads to Shaker Friday looking to continue their strong start to the season as Columbia will play at Guilderland next Wednesday.

