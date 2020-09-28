Texas swimmer pushing through challenges; focused on competing in Tokyo Olympics

A Texas swimmer is putting medical school on hold for her shot to compete for the United States on the Olympic stage. However, that’s not the only tough decision and challenge Madisyn Cox has had to face.

Cox is used to trials — whether in or out of the pool.

2020, though, looks rather different than what she had expected.

“We do have to really create a whole new plan for this year,” said Cox. However, Cox is used to challenges.

At the 2016 Olympic swimming trials, she finished fourth in the 200 meter and 400 meter individual medley. Only the top two swimmers go to the Olympics. Since then, her eyes have been on 2020.

In 2018, the swimmer was served a four-year suspension for testing positive for an illegal substance. Turns out, the substance was in a multivitamin, so her suspension was reduced to six months.

Her focus returned to making the 2020 Olympic team, but then the postponement of the games was announced.

“I was pretty upset and just kind of thrown off,” said Cox. “I was, you know, I have plans for after the games, after 2020, and so everything was just kind of up in the air and I didn’t really know what to do. So it kind of took awhile of just mulling things over in my mind, and deciding, you know, what was the best next step for me.”

She’s adjusted her mindset and is overcoming challenges yet again.

“We’re getting it figured out and we’ll be ready for next year,” Cox said.

Her Olympic dreams are still afloat as she looks toward 20201.

“Having that confirmed date, it really does get you excited,” Cox said. “You know, it does take a shift of focus, but after you kind of shift that focus, you can, it’s really exciting and I think it’s going to be a good year.”