Pegula among New Yorkers competing for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula—the 26th-ranked women’s tennis player in the world and daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—is one of many New Yorkers headed to the Olympics with Team USA.
Pegula was named to the Olympic team Thursday, along with Jennifer Brady (No. 15), Coco Gauff (No. 23), Alison Riske (No. 29), Nicole Melichar (No. 9 in doubles), and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (No. 15 in doubles).
The Olympic selection is the latest highlight in a career year for Pegula, who was ranked 62nd worldwide at the end of 2020. Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in April, marking her best finish in a Grand Slam event. She also reached the Round of 32 at the French Open last month and beat world No. 2 Naomi Osaka in the Italian Open in May.
The top-ranked American singles players, Sofia Kenin (No. 6) and Serena Williams (No. 8), opted not to play in the Olympics.
Pegula is not the only New Yorker headed to the Olympics. Check out the list below, which also features people from nearby Massachusetts and Vermont:
- Emma White, Duanesburg, New York
Event: Cycling
Union College
- Rudy Winkler, Sand Lake, New York
Event: Track and field: Hammer throw
Cornell University
- Brooke Mooney, Peru, Vermont
Event: Rowing
College: University of Washington
- Olivia Coffey, Watkins Glen, New York
Event: Rowing
- Charlotte Buck, Nyack, New York
Event: Rowing
- Cicely Madison, Weston, Massachusetts
Event: Rowing
- Conor Harrity, Weston, Massachusetts
Event: Rowing
- Gia Doonan, Rochester, Massachusetts
Event: Rowing
- Meghan Musnicki, Naples, New York
Event: Rowing
- Kristine O’Brien, Massapequa Park, New York
Event: Rowing
- Andrew Reed, Worcester, Massachusetts
Event: Rowing
- Alexander Richards, Watertown, Massachusetts
Event: Rowing
- Gevvie Stone, Newton, Massachusetts
Event: Rowing
- Regina Salmons, Methuen, Massachusetts
Event: Rowing
- Kristi Wagner, Weston, Massachusetts
Event: Rowing
- Brian Irr, Newfane, New York
Event: Karate
- Yeisser Ramirez, Brooklyn, New York
Event: Fencing
- Nicole Ross, New York, New York
Event: Fencing
- Curtis McDowald, Jamaica, New York
Event: Fencing
- Daryl Homer, Bronx, New York
Event: Fencing
- Eli Dershwitz, Sherborn, Massachusetts
Event: Fencing
- Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Massachusetts
Event: Boxing
- Breanna Stewart, North Syracuse, New York
Event: Basketball
- Sue Bird, Syosset, New York
Event: Basketball
- Stefanie Dolson, Port Jervis, New York
Event: Basketball
- Anita Alvarez, Kenmore, New York
Event: Synchronized Swimming
- Kyle Dake, Ithaca, New York
Event: Wrestling
- Matt Anderson, West Seneca, New York
Event: Volleyball
- Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Montgomery, Vermont
Event: Track and Field
- Dalilah Muhammad, Queens, New York
Event: Track and Field
- Heather Maclean, Peabody, Massachusetts
Event: Track and Field
- Wadeline Jonathas, Worcester, Massachusetts
Event: Track and Field
- Rai Benjamin, Mount Vernon, New York
Event: Track and Field
- Ashley Twichell, Fayetteville, New York
Event: Swimming
- Kate Douglass, Pelham, New York
Event: Swimming
- Samantha Mewis, Hanson, Massachusetts
Event: Soccer
- Kristie Mewis, Hanson, Massachusetts
Event: Soccer
- Crystal Dunn, Queens, New York
Event: Soccoer
- Alexis Sablone, Brooklyn, New York
Event: Skateboarding
- Kristi Kirshe, Franklin, Massachusetts
Event: Rugby
- Ilona Maher, Burlington, Vermont
Event: Rugby