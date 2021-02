Niskayuna, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna, powered by senior forward Olivia Olsen, pulled away from Columbia at home Friday night and didn’t look back.

The future Friar had 28 points in the Silver Warriors’ season opener, as Nisky defeated Columbia 74-26.

Niskayuna is back in action Monday night at 6:15 at Averill Park, while Columbia hosts Schenectady Saturday morning at 11 a.m.